The Latest: Yemen’s warring sides set date for prisoner swap

RIMBO, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Yemen (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Yemen’s warring government and the Houthi rebels say they have set Jan. 20 as a final date to exchange more than 15,000 prisoners from both sides.

The two sides said Tuesday in press conferences in Sweden that they have exchanged prisoner lists, allowing four weeks for review, ahead of a final swap to be facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The two sides met for a sixth day on Tuesday at a castle outside Stockholm.

Yemen’s war has killed at least 10,000 people, though the figure is believed to be higher, and generated one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

1:50 p.m.

Yemen’s government and the Houthi rebels are exchanging lists of prisoners as part of peace talks in Sweden aimed at winding down the devastating civil war.

The government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, says it has provided U.N. mediators with an initial list of 8,200 prisoners allegedly held by the Iran-aligned rebels.

The Houthi delegation says is has provided its own list of prisoners held by government forces.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and generated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

