Israeli prime minister to meet Pompeo in Brussels

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is heading to Brussels to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he is set to meet with Pompeo in the Belgian capital on Monday to discuss “regional developments.” It did not provide specifics.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by top Israeli intelligence and military officials.

The meeting comes as the U.S. administration gears up to release its much-anticipated Middle East peace plan, as well as in the wake of the U.S. restoring sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Israel, which considers Iran an existential threat and opposed the nuclear deal from the start, applauded the renewed U.S. sanctions.

