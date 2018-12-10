202.5
Home » Middle East News » Israeli officials: 7 wounded…

Israeli officials: 7 wounded in shooting near settlement

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 11:21 am 12/10/2018 11:21am
Share
Israeli soldiers conduct a search for suspects of a shooting attack yesterday in the West Bank City of Ramallah, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Israeli officials say seven people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement of Ofra in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say seven people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the Israelis were standing at a bus stop at the entrance to Ofra, a settlement in the northern West Bank, when they were shot.

The rescue service says a 21-year-old woman was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition. The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.

The Israeli military says the shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle. It says troops in the area opened fire and were searching for the vehicle.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500