Iraqi jets strike IS in Syria after Assad’s authorization

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 11:28 am 12/31/2018 11:28am
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says its fighter jets struck an Islamic State position inside Syria, a day after the Syrian government authorized its neighbor to target the militants at will.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says F-16s struck a two-story house Monday in Souseh, close to the border, that was being used as a meeting place for IS leaders.

The Associated Press could not verify the number of casualties.

Iraq has regularly coordinated with the U.S.-led coalition to strike IS positions inside Syria by air and artillery. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Assad formally invited Iraq to do so, reflecting the changing battlefield in Syria as the U.S. prepares to withdraw its forces.

Topics:
Middle East News World News
