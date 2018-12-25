202.5
Home » Middle East News » Bus crash on university…

Bus crash on university campus in Iran kills 7 students

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 7:56 am 12/25/2018 07:56am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a bus overturned on a university campus, killing seven students and injuring 28.

It says the crash happened Tuesday at Azad University in Tehran, which is nestled in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains.

Iran suffers from a high rate of traffic accidents, with an estimated 17,000 casualties every year. The toll is widely blamed on poor safety, the presence of older vehicles and the inadequacy of emergency services.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500