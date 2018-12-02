202.5
Home » Middle East News » 2 Scandinavian women found…

2 Scandinavian women found dead in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 2:46 pm 12/17/2018 02:46pm
Share

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Authorities in Morocco say the bodies of two Scandinavian women have been found in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the women from Denmark and Norway were discovered on Monday with “evidence of violence on their necks” inflicted by a “cold weapon.”

Their bodies were found in a “remote mountainous region” about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the center of Imlil; the village typically is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

The Interior Ministry says an investigation was opened to “clarify the circumstances of this crime.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500