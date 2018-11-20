Home » Middle East News » WHO says Iraq river…

WHO says Iraq river pollution toxic to fish

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 8:52 am 11/20/2018 08:52am
Share
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, dead carp float in the Euphrates River, near the town of Hindiyah, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq. The World Health Organizations said Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 that laboratory tests completed after a shocking fish die-off in Iraq’s Euphrates River show the water is contaminated with high levels of bacteria, heavy metals, and ammonia. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The World Health Organizations said Tuesday that laboratory tests completed after a shocking fish die-off in Iraq’s Euphrates River show the water is contaminated with high levels of bacteria, heavy metals, and ammonia.

Fishermen were stunned to find that hundreds of tons of carp had died suddenly in their river cages earlier this month in a discovery that stirred national anxieties about water pollution. Carp is a staple of the Iraqi diet.

The WHO said the river pollution was toxic for fish but posed no threat to humans. The agency said it tested water samples in its Amman laboratory in response to a request by Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment.

It said it was conducting a second investigation to see whether a viral infection killed the fish.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500