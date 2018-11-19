Home » Middle East News » Tunisia minister: Woman bomber…

Tunisia minister: Woman bomber pledged allegiance to IS

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 4:14 pm 11/19/2018 04:14pm
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s interior minister says a female suicide bomber who blew herself up on the main street of the capital had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Citing a preliminary report on the bombing that injured about 20 police officers and six civilians, Interior Minister Hicham Fourati told the Tunisian parliament on Monday that Mouna Guebla on Oct. 29.

Fourati said Guebla pledged allegiance to IS, and allegedly was in touch with extremist organizations inside and outside Tunisia.

The minister said without elaboration that authorities dismantled numerous cells and arrested suspects this year, aborting planned attacks in the capital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500