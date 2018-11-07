Sentencing set for Syrian man convicted of making bomb parts

PHOENIX (AP) — A Syrian man accused of making a component in improvised explosive devices used in attacks against U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War is scheduled to be sentenced on federal conspiracy charges. Ahmed…

PHOENIX (AP) — A Syrian man accused of making a component in improvised explosive devices used in attacks against U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War is scheduled to be sentenced on federal conspiracy charges.

Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah (AL-ah-med-AL-ab-dahl-OK’-lah) faces up to life at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Alahmedalabdaloklah is accused of making circuit boards used to remotely detonate roadside bombs for the 1920 Revolution Brigades.

Prosecutors have said the group claimed responsibility for 230 attacks against American soldiers in Iraq from 2005 to 2010.

Defense attorneys have said Alahmedalabdaloklah never expressed any sentiments against Americans in 12 years of emails that were reviewed by investigators.

The trial was held in Phoenix because authorities say Alahmedalabdaloklah got components for a wireless initiation system used in the IEDs from a company based in Arizona.

