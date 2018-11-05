202
Home » Middle East News » Rights group condemns Egypt's…

Rights group condemns Egypt’s media law as ‘extortion’

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 2:23 pm 11/05/2018 02:23pm
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An international press freedom group says new regulations in Egypt amount to “extortion” and aim to silence the country’s last remaining independent media.

Reporters Without Borders said Monday that the new law, which went into effect last month, requires online newspapers to deposit large sums to secure permits. It says websites would need more than $30,000 to register, and would pay up to five times that amount for non-compliance.

The group’s Sophie Anmuth says the “law is tantamount to extortion because journalists now have to pay if they want to work.”

The government has already blocked hundreds of websites, including those of several independent media outlets, as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent. All major media outlets in Egypt support the government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500