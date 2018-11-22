202.5
Home » Middle East News » Libyan officials say suspects…

Libyan officials say suspects in killing of US teacher held

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 2:48 am 11/22/2018 02:48am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in eastern Libya say they have taken into custody suspects in the 2013 killing of a U.S. chemistry teacher in Benghazi.

The self-styled Libyan National Army said on social media on Thursday that “those who took part in this crime” — the killing of teacher Ronnie Smith — “are in custody.”

There was no further information on the number of suspects or their identities.

Smith taught at Benghazi’s International School. The U.S. State Department at the time said he was killed while jogging, while Libyan security officials said he was shot near the compound where U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans were killed by Islamic militants a year earlier.

Libya has been plagued with lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500