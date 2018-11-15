202.5
Home » Middle East News » Iranian report: 5 abducted…

Iranian report: 5 abducted border guards freed in Pakistan

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 6:00 am 11/15/2018 06:00am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency says five of 12 border guards abducted in October by militants near the Pakistani border, have been released.

Thursday’s report quotes Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying the five have been “handed over to the Pakistani government.” The fate of the others remains unknown.

Jafari didn’t elaborate and there was no comment from Islamabad. Pakistan has promised to help free the Iranian guards.

The guards were abducted in a pre-dawn raid near the Loukdan border crossing in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province. The area has seen occasional clashes with Baluch separatists and also drug traffickers.

Details were sketchy and Iran has since twice revised the number of the abducted border force, including some from the Iran’s vaunted Revolutionary Guard.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500