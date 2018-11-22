202.5
Home » Middle East News » Iran waives visa-stamping rules…

Iran waives visa-stamping rules in bid to boost tourism

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 10:44 am 11/22/2018 10:44am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media is reporting that the country has implemented a measure allowing officials to waive rules relating to stamping visas in foreigners’ passports.

The Thursday report by Seday-e Miras, a news website affiliated to the country’s tourism department, said the decision is aimed at increasing visits by tourists.

Since 2015, people that have traveled to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen have faced restrictions when applying for visas to visit the United States.

In June, Former NATO chief Javier Solana’s online application to enter the U.S. was rejected for having previously traveled to Iran.

Other countries, including Israel, have applied similar measures.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500