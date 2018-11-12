202.5
Death toll in Jordan flood up to 13 after girl’s body found

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 9:13 am 11/12/2018 09:13am
Jordanian rescue teams search,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 for missing people in the Madaba area, south of the capital of Amman, after flash floods unleashed by heavy rain a day earlier killed at least 12 people. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian search teams have found the body of a five-year-old girl, bringing the death toll from last week’s flash floods in the kingdom to 13.

The state news agency Petra says the girl was found Monday, a day after her father and four of her sisters — also flood victims — were buried.

Petra says the girl was discovered by searchers in a valley in the Madaba district, south of the capital, Amman.

On Friday, flash floods unleashed by heavy rains struck several areas of Jordan, including the kingdom’s main tourist attraction, the ancient city of Petra. All visitors were evacuated safely from Petra, but the flooding claimed lives elsewhere.

Two weeks earlier, 21 people, most of them children, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea.

