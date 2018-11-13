Civilians in Israel, Gaza feel helpless amid new fighting

ASHKELON, Israel (AP) — Shocked residents in southern Israel are demanding the government restore calm after a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into an apartment building, killing a Palestinian man and critically wounding two Israeli…

But after three wars in the last 10 years and several smaller outbursts of fighting, few see any solutions to the conflict. The fighting that broke out Monday may wind down if an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire takes hold, but no one expects the calm to last.

In Hamas-ruled Gaza, residents also live in fear when the fighting breaks out, and have nowhere to go in the tiny, blockaded territory.

