202.5
Home » Middle East News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 1:30 am 11/24/2018 01:30am
Share
Children walk through the Cathedral of Light as part of the illuminated trail through Kew Gardens magnificent after-dark landscape, lit up by over one million twinkling lights in London, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes children walking through the Cathedral of Light, an illuminated trail at Kew Gardens, in London, French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel holding a joint news conference in Brussels, a demonstrator chanting anti-government slogans in Haiti and a woman participating in a march against sexism and gender violence in Chile.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 18-23, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500