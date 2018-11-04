4 bombs explode in Baghdad, killing 4, wounding about 20

202
By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 5:37 pm 11/04/2018 05:37pm
BAGHDAD (AP) — Baghdad police say four people have been killed in four bomb blasts in the Iraqi capital, including two inside commuter minivans.

The blasts occurred after Sunday’s evening rush hour and appeared to target Shiite districts around Baghdad, including Sadr City and Kadhimiya.

Police officials say the individual blasts were relatively small. They say about 20 people were wounded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with police regulations.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility in a statement posted by its Amaq News Agency and circulated on social media.

The militant group continues to terrorize Iraqis with kidnappings and bombings despite losing nearly all its territories to Iraqi forces last year. The group promotes violence against Shiites across the Islamic world.

500