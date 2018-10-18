202
US student's legal team says Israeli Supreme Court overturns deportation order, allows her to study in Israel

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:07 pm 10/18/2018 12:07pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — US student’s legal team says Israeli Supreme Court overturns deportation order, allows her to study in Israel.

