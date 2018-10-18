202
Home » Middle East News » TV: Afghan guards open…

TV: Afghan guards open fire during security meeting in Kandahar, killing police chief; NATO says American troops wounded

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 8:50 am 10/18/2018 08:50am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — TV: Afghan guards open fire during security meeting in Kandahar, killing police chief; NATO says American troops wounded.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500