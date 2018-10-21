202
Turkish president says he will announce details of Turkey’s investigation into Saudi journalist’s killing on Tuesday

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 10:48 am 10/21/2018 10:48am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish president says he will announce details of Turkey’s investigation into Saudi journalist’s killing on Tuesday.

