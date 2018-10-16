202
Turkish official tells AP police found evidence in Saudi Consulate that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:35 am 10/16/2018 09:35am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish official tells AP police found evidence in Saudi Consulate that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there.

