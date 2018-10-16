202
Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Saudi consul’s home in Istanbul to be search over Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 5:19 am 10/16/2018 05:19am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Saudi consul’s home in Istanbul to be search over Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance.

