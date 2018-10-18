Tunisia flash floods kill at least 5, cause major damage

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say at least five people have been killed in flash floods in the country caused by heavy rains Wednesday and Thursday. The interior ministry’s spokesman Sofian Zaag said two…

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say at least five people have been killed in flash floods in the country caused by heavy rains Wednesday and Thursday.

The interior ministry’s spokesman Sofian Zaag said two other people are missing.

The regions of Bizerte in the north, and of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of the capital, received up to 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.

Some schools have been closed and homes, roads and hydro-electric power facilities along rivers have been severely damaged.

Last month heavy rains hit the region of Nabeul, killing six people.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.