202
Home » Middle East News » Tunisia flash floods kill…

Tunisia flash floods kill at least 5, cause major damage

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 10:41 am 10/18/2018 10:41am
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say at least five people have been killed in flash floods in the country caused by heavy rains Wednesday and Thursday.

The interior ministry’s spokesman Sofian Zaag said two other people are missing.

The regions of Bizerte in the north, and of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of the capital, received up to 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.

Some schools have been closed and homes, roads and hydro-electric power facilities along rivers have been severely damaged.

Last month heavy rains hit the region of Nabeul, killing six people.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500