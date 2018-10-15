ISTANBUL (AP) — Trump says he will send Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Saudi King Salman over writer Khashoggi’s disappearance.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Trump says he will send Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Saudi King Salman over writer Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.