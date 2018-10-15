202
Trump says he will send Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Saudi King Salman over writer Khashoggi’s disappearance

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:45 am 10/15/2018 08:45am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Trump says he will send Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Saudi King Salman over writer Khashoggi’s disappearance.

