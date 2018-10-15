202
Saudi-Turkish team arrives at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to search it, nearly 2 weeks after writer disappeared

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 10:52 am 10/15/2018 10:52am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Saudi-Turkish team arrives at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to search it, nearly 2 weeks after writer disappeared.

