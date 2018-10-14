202
Saudi stock market drops over 6.8 percent after Trump’s threats over journalist’s disappearance

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 4:52 am 10/14/2018 04:52am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi stock market drops over 6.8 percent after Trump’s threats over journalist’s disappearance.

