Saudi state-run news agency says “the kingdom expresses its deep regret” over the slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:37 pm 10/19/2018 06:37pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run news agency says “the kingdom expresses its deep regret” over the slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

