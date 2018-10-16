Saudi military jet crashes during training; crew killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a military jet has crashed during a training mission in the kingdom and that the members of its crew were killed. The state-run Saudi Press Agency…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a military jet has crashed during a training mission in the kingdom and that the members of its crew were killed.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the crash of the Hawk training jet on Tuesday. It said the crash happened on Monday in the kingdom’s northeast.

The report on SPA says the jet’s crew was killed in the crash, without elaborating.

