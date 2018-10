By The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — CORRECTS: Saudi Arabia says officials at investment summit in Riyadh will be signing deals worth $50 billion. (Corrects APNewsAlert that misspelled Saudi Arabia)

