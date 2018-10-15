202
President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who ‘denies any knowledge’ about what happened to writer Khashoggi

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:44 am 10/15/2018 08:44am
ISTANBUL (AP) — President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who ‘denies any knowledge’ about what happened to writer Khashoggi.

