ISTANBUL (AP) — President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who ‘denies any knowledge’ about what happened to writer Khashoggi.

ISTANBUL (AP) — President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who ‘denies any knowledge’ about what happened to writer Khashoggi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.