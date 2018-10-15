ISTANBUL (AP) — President Trump says he spoke to Saudi King Salman who ‘denies any knowledge’ about what happened to writer Khashoggi.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!