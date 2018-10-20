202
Police says suicide bomber strikes election polling station in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties reported

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 9:21 am 10/20/2018 09:21am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police says suicide bomber strikes election polling station in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties reported.

