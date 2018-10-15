Morocco to let prisoner complete terror sentence in France

202
By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 4:42 pm 10/15/2018 04:42pm
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has agreed to turn over a French prisoner convicted of terror charges after French President Emmanuel Marcon intervened in the case.

Morocco’s official MAP news agency published a Justice Ministry statement on Monday saying Thomas Gallay would be allowed to serve the remainder of his four-year sentence in France.

Gallay, an IT engineer, was arrested during anti-terrorism raids in February 2016. He was found guilty of giving 70 euros ($74) to two Moroccan members of an extremist cell.

Marcon had promised Gallay’s mother he would make a personal appeal.

A Moroccan appeals court last year upheld the conviction, dismissing the argument that Allay couldn’t read or understand the confession written in Arabic he signed.

But the court reduced his sentence from six years to four.

