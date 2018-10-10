202
Moroccan navy fires on migrant boat, wounding teenager

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 1:14 pm 10/10/2018 01:14pm
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan military official says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder by a Royal Navy unit that opened fire on a boat carrying about 50 migrants toward Europe.

The official said on Wednesday that the Moroccan boy was taken to a hospital in the northern city of Tangiers with a light wound. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked to remain anonymous.

The official said the navy unit opened fire late Tuesday on a “suspicious boat” that refused to stop and engaged in what he said were hostile collision maneuvers off the Atlantic coast near Larache, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of Tangiers.

The Royal Navy fired on a boat two weeks ago, killing a 20-year-old Moroccan woman and injuring four people.

