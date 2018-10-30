202
Home » Middle East News » Lebanon accuses editor of…

Lebanon accuses editor of harming relations with Saudis

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 10:40 am 10/30/2018 10:40am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s acting justice minister has filed a court case against a newspaper publisher, accusing him of harming relations with Saudi Arabia.

Charles Ayyoub, the publisher and managing editor of Al-Diyar daily, wrote a column blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the deaths of civilians in Yemen. He called on the Saudi ambassador to leave Lebanon, and used the terms “dogs” and “pigs” 22 times in describing the two Saudi officials.

Acting Justice Minister Selim Jreissati on Tuesday asked the prosecutor general to initiate proceedings against Al-Diyar, saying the article violated Lebanese law and endangered the country.

Saudi Arabia is closely allied with one of Lebanon’s main political blocs and has provided extensive financial aid to the country.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500