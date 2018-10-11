Israel’s Netanyahu appears poised to call early elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top ministers are squabbling, a deadline looms for contentious legislation that may bring down his government and a corruption indictment could be just around the corner. Against…

Against this backdrop, there’re signs he may soon call for elections — possibly as early as next week, when parliament reconvenes from its summer break.

And though Netanyahu hasn’t committed yet, conditions appear ripe for him to schedule the vote, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Polls, for now at least, predict a solid Netanyahu victory, one that would assure his place in history as Israel’s longest-serving leader and allow him to solidify his close alliance with President Donald Trump.

But one big obstacle could still trip him up: a mounting corruption investigation that may soon deliver criminal charges.

