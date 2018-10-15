202
Home » Middle East News » Israeli troops kill Palestinian…

Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:55 am 10/15/2018 05:55am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian after he attempted to stab a soldier in the West Bank.

The military says the alleged attacker did not wound any soldiers during Monday’s incident. It says troops fired toward him and the he was “neutralized and killed.”

The incident comes as security forces continue to search for a Palestinian who shot and killed two Israelis in a West Bank industrial park last week before fleeing the scene. The military also notified the man’s family on Monday that it intends to demolish his home in response to the attack.

Israel has faced a three-year wave of Palestinian attacks that in recent months have dwindled but still occur. Critics say Israel uses excessive force against Palestinian attackers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500