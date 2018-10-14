Israeli PM favors naming envoy to Christian world

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he favors appointing an envoy to the Christian world, a sign of Israel’s efforts to foster close ties with its Christian allies. Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday at a…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he favors appointing an envoy to the Christian world, a sign of Israel’s efforts to foster close ties with its Christian allies.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday at a meeting in Jerusalem of visiting journalists from Christian media, where he was warmly received by reporters. He welcomed the idea suggested by one journalist to appoint such an emissary as “a great idea.”

The summit reflects the strengthening ties between Israel and the evangelical Christian world. Israel has come to rely on widespread evangelical support in recent years, a move that has raised concerns among some Jews in Israel and abroad.

“A great alliance with the evangelicals is something we do not apologize for,” Netanyahu said. “We have no better friends in the world.”

