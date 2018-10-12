202
Israeli fire kills 5 Palestinians at Gaza protest

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:33 am 10/12/2018 11:33am
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire at a protest near the fence dividing the territory and Israel.

The ministry said Friday that 50 other protesters were wounded by live bullets.

Thousands of Palestinians marched Friday after convening at five locations along the fence, burning tires and throwing rocks toward Israeli troops, who responded from across the barrier with tear gas and gunfire.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have staged near-weekly protests since March, pressing for an end to a stifling Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Since the protests began, at least 150 Palestinians have been killed while participating or being present at the demonstrations. An Israeli soldier was also killed by a Gaza sniper in the same period.

