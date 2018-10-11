202
Home » Middle East News » Israel says it destroyed…

Israel says it destroyed a Hamas tunnel stretching from Gaza

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 6:19 am 10/11/2018 06:19am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has discovered and destroyed a Hamas tunnel dug out from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says the tunnel was 1 kilometer (about half mile) in length, stretching from the southern Gaza region of Khan Younis and penetrating 200 meters into Israel.

He says it’s the 15th Hamas tunnel the military has discovered and destroyed over the past year.

Hamas made no comment. It rarely comments on specific Israeli strikes on the Islamic militant group’s infrastructure.

Israel has prioritized eliminating the tunnel threat since Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel during their 2014 war. Although they did not manage to reach civilian areas, the infiltrations caught Israel off guard, with one attack killing five soldiers and terrifying the local population.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500