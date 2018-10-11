202
Home » Middle East News » Israel grounds F-35 warplanes…

Israel grounds F-35 warplanes after US crash

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:11 pm 10/11/2018 01:11pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has grounded its fleet of F-35 warplanes after a similar aircraft crashed in the U.S.

The Israeli military said the U.S. has shared the findings of its investigation into the F-35 crash two weeks ago. But Israel’s air force chief, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, wants to conduct additional tests on Israel’s F-35s.

The Israeli warplanes, purchased from the U.S., are a different model than the American one that crashed.

Israel said Thursday the testing will take several days, but the planes remain ready for operational action if needed.

Israel is among a small number of countries using or developing the next-generation warplane.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500