Iranian papers: US sanctions violate Iranian human rights

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:23 am 10/15/2018 08:23am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Several Iranian reformist newspapers have published a joint editorial criticizing U.S. sanctions against the country and asking “world journalists” to defend Iranian human rights.

The editorial was published in both Farsi and English on Monday. It says the United States has “lied” about the purpose of sanctions, which target the needs of ordinary people and curtail access to medical supplies and equipment.

The editorial says that “trade restrictions, blockades, embargoes, freezing of assets and other economic sanctions are incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations.”

The editorial comes as Iran’s government negotiates with European trading partners a way to circumvent U.S. sanctions and remain within the 2015 nuclear deal.

Hard-line newspapers, which oppose rapprochement with the West, did not publish the statement.

