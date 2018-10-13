Iranian intelligence forces kill 2 Kurd separatists

202
By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 2:15 pm 10/13/2018 02:15pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency says members of the country’s intelligence service have killed two Kurdish separatists in a clash in the western city of Kermanshah.

Saturday’s report quotes Iran’s intelligence ministry as saying in a statement that, along with the two killed, a “separatist terrorist team” was dismantled.

The ministry’s statement also says some ammunition and documents were uncovered from their house, indicating the militants were supported by some Arab countries. It offered no other details.

Previously, Iran has accused the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia of supporting separatists and inciting chaos in Iran.

Iran says Iranian Kurdish armed groups have found safe havens in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region.

In July, at least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen near Iraq’s border.

