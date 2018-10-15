202
Iran state TV: Security stepped up around embassy in Ankara

October 15, 2018
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says Turkish authorities are stepping up security around the Iranian Embassy in Ankara after unconfirmed reports of a suicide bomb threat to the diplomatic mission.

Several police vehicles, plain-clothed policemen and special forces officers were seen deployed on Ankara’s Tehran Street, where the embassy is located, and in the vicinity of the mission. Officials stopped cars and subjected passengers to identity checks.

Earlier today, Turkish news outlets reported that the embassy had been evacuated following a tip about a bomb attack.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says Tehran “completely rejected” the claims about the threat and added that embassy staff are “doing their daily duties.”

