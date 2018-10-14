Iran arrests member of military over deadly Ahvaz attack

202
By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 2:33 pm 10/14/2018 02:33pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is saying that authorities have detained a member of the military over the September attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that killed 24 people.

The Sunday report quotes judiciary spokesman Gholamhossin Mohseni Ejehi as saying prosecutors have already investigated 11 other military personnel over the case.

Ejehi did not elaborate but said a military court is probing the case.

Earlier in September, a prominent Iranian lawmaker, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, criticized security forces for what he described as their negligence during the attack.

Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on the annual Iranian military parade this year, killing 24 people and wounding over 60 others.

