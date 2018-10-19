202
Home » Middle East News » Hezbollah leader calls on…

Hezbollah leader calls on Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:33 pm 10/19/2018 12:33pm
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to make a “courageous” decision and end the fighting in Yemen, saying the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has tarnished the kingdom’s image to an unprecedented degree.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech in Beirut Friday that “the international cover” for the war in Yemen has begun to collapse.

“Saudi Arabia’s image worldwide is the worst in its history,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Khashoggi case.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government and has since March 2015 led a coalition battling the country’s Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.

Yemen’s stalemated three-year war has killed over 10,000 people and devastated the country’s infrastructure. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism over airstrikes that kill civilians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500