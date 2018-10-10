202
Family says Egyptian police detain son of former president

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 8:05 am 10/10/2018 08:05am
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt's jailed former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, poses for a photograph in front of his home in Cairo, Egypt. Abdullah's family said he has been taken into custody by security personnel for questioning. Ahmed Morsi said Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, that three state security men accompanied by a special forces officer took his brother Abdullah, along with his ID and mobile phone, from the family house outside Cairo, saying he would be released later in the day. (AP Photo/Brian Rohan, File)

CAIRO (AP) — The family of Egypt’s jailed former president says his youngest son has been taken into custody by security personnel for questioning.

Ahmed Morsi says three state security men accompanied by a special forces officer on Wednesday took his brother Abdullah, along with his ID and mobile phone, from the family house outside Cairo, saying he would be released later in the day. Both are sons of the jailed former president, Mohammed Morsi.

Abdullah told The Associated Press last week that he was seeking more visitation rights and better health care for his ailing father, who has been held in solitary confinement since the army, led by then-general and now President Abdul-Fattah el-Sissi, overthrew him in 2013.

The Morsi family is now worried Abdullah will be held indefinitely.

