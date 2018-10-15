202
Egypt says security forces kill 9 ‘terrorists’ in Nile raid

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 11:26 am 10/15/2018 11:26am
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says its security forces have killed nine “terrorists” in a raid on a cave hideout along the Nile River.

The Interior Ministry says Monday’s dawn raid in central Egypt targeted men who were planning attacks on vital installations, resulting in a shootout that led to their deaths.

The statement did not mention if there were any survivors or if any wounded were taken prisoner, or if security forces suffered any casualties. It said assault rifles, improvised explosive devices, ammunition and supplies were seized.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency based in the Sinai Peninsula that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. It launched a nationwide operation against the militants in February, but raids outside the Sinai have been rare.

