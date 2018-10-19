202
Home » Middle East News » Egypt, Saudi conclude Tabuk-4…

Egypt, Saudi conclude Tabuk-4 joint military drills

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 10:04 am 10/19/2018 10:04am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s military says its forces have concluded drills with Saudi Arabia held in Egypt’s southern military zone.

The armed forces’ statement on Friday said the Tabuk-4 exercises were held with the participation of observers from the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.

Also this week, Egyptian and Russian paratroopers began joint training, running from Oct 15-26.

Last month, Egypt hosted Exercise Bright Star 18 with special forces from the United States. The drills, which first took place in 1980, were put off by the Obama administration in 2011 following the uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak, and scrapped in 2013 after Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of protesters while breaking up a mass sit-in.

In 2017, Egypt resumed hosting Exercise Bright Star for the first time in eight years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500