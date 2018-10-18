202
Home » Middle East News » Egypt denies forced disappearance…

Egypt denies forced disappearance reports of former lawmaker

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 2:46 pm 10/18/2018 02:46pm
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian government is denying an accusation by the wife of a former lawmaker that her husband may have bene detained by police.

A statement by the State Information Service on Thursday categorically denies that Mustafa el-Nagar has been detained. Instead, it described him as a fugitive from a three-year prison sentence upheld this week by the country’s top appeals court following his conviction along with some two dozen others of insulting the judiciary.

“The rumors about his forced disappearance are totally unfounded,” it said.

In a request for information sent to Egypt’s top prosecutors, el-Nagar’s wife, Shaymaa Afifi, said he went missing on Sept. 27 while traveling to the southern city of Aswan. She said an unknown person informed her by telephone last week that police arrested her husband.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500