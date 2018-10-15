202
Home » Middle East News » Egypt court upholds 3-year…

Egypt court upholds 3-year prison sentence for ex-president

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:32 pm 10/15/2018 12:32pm
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s main appeals court has upheld a three-year prison sentence for former president Mohammed Morsi, who is already jailed in other cases, over a conviction for insulting the judiciary.

The Court of Cassation upheld the same sentence for Morsi and 19 others on Monday, also fining the former Islamist president 1 million Egyptian pounds ($60,000) in the case. Morsi was accused of insulting a sitting judge during a speech he gave as president.

Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, had a tumultuous year in office that ended with the army overthrowing him in 2013. Multiple cases against him are pending.

The other men sentenced were mostly Islamists but also several secular activists. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a secular activist, was only fined 30,000 Egyptian pounds, but remains in jail for other cases.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500